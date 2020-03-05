State should mention its stand on CAA, NRC: Congress leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy has demanded that the State government make a clear mention of its stand on the contentious CAA and NRC issues in the Governor’s address to the joint session of the Telangana Legislature on March 6. Releasing a press statement on Wednesday, he said that the TRS Government must have a clear stand on CAA, NRC and also NPR.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao must have total clarity on his party’s stand on CAA, NRC and NPR. He cannot change his stand on these contentious issues depending upon political situations,” he stated. He pointed out that CM KCR was yet to announce that CAA and NRC would not be implemented by his government in State and stated that the State Cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Central Government to withdraw CAA, besides criticising that it never announced that the controversial law will not be implemented in Telangana.

He said that the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making contradictory statements on CAA and NRC which match their political needs and stated that these contradictions have triggered huge protests and even riots. He asked them both to issue a joint statement on the issue.