Students may take masks to exam hall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The education department on Wednesday released a circular stating that students appearing for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can wear face masks and write the exam.

The circular by the special chief secretary to education instructed all the chief superintendents of exam centres to permit students to write the exams with face mask on.

The special chief secretary also instructed the officials to ensure that all tables, chairs, door handles and electrical switch boards were cleaned with disinfectants. The examination centres will also have to provide hand wash to the students.

If any invigilator suffering from cough or cold they will be put on reserve, the circular said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also issued a similar circular allowing students to carry face masks and sanitisers to the exam centres.

MHRD advisory to school education department

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Wednesday issued advisory to state school education department to spread awareness among students on protective measures to be against Covid-19.

According to the advisory, all the school education department secretaries must create awareness on the importance of ‘frequent hand wash’ and ‘respiratory etiquettes’ like using handkerchief while coughing or sneezing.