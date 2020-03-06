Arguments continue in petitions against demolition of Secretariat buildings in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing the State government’s decision to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings and to construct new spacious integrated Secretariat complex in its place, senior counsel S Satyam Reddy on Thursday urged the HC to order inspection of the existing buildings by a team either from IIT, Hyderabad or Military Engineering Services to know the structural strength. In fact, the government had first proposed alternative places for construction of new State Secretariat such as Gymkhana and Bison polo grounds in Secunderabad, Chest hospital at Erragadda in the city, but withdrew the proposal due to public protest. In a democracy, a single man (state chief minister) cannot take such decisions as per his whims and fancies. When the home minister is working from DGP office, agriculture minister from the department building, roads and buildings minister from Erramanzil, where is the need for a new Secretariat, he argued.

The senior counsel, appearing for Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy, made these submissions before the division bench dealing with a batch of PILs filed against demolition of existing Secretariat buildings.

Satyam Reddy criticised the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and the bureaucrats for attending foundation stone laying ceremony in the existing Secretariat though the issue was subjudice in the court. Even when the State is reeling under severe financial crisis, the government’s decision to construct a new Secretariat complex at the cost of tax payers’ money is not correct.

The chief minister is functioning from Pragathi Bhavan since 2015 and has never visited the Secretariat since then. Though the existing Secretariat has catered to the needs of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states and are very conducive to carry out the administration, the government has decided to demolish it in 2016, he pointed out and said that there is no justification in the decision taken by the State government and such a decision is liable to be dismissed.The bench posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.