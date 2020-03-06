Home States Telangana

Arguments continue in petitions against demolition of Secretariat buildings in Telangana

The chief minister is functioning from Pragathi Bhavan since 2015 and has never visited the Secretariat since then.

Published: 06th March 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing the State government’s decision to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings and to construct new spacious integrated Secretariat complex in its place, senior counsel S Satyam Reddy on Thursday urged the HC to order inspection of the existing buildings by a team either from IIT, Hyderabad or Military Engineering Services to know the structural strength. In fact, the government had first proposed alternative places for construction of new State Secretariat such as Gymkhana and Bison polo grounds in Secunderabad, Chest hospital at Erragadda in the city, but withdrew the proposal due to public protest. In a democracy, a single man (state chief minister) cannot take such decisions as per his whims and fancies. When the home minister is working from DGP office, agriculture minister from the department building, roads and buildings minister from Erramanzil, where is the need for a new Secretariat, he argued.

The senior counsel, appearing for Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy, made these submissions before the division bench dealing with a batch of PILs filed against demolition of existing Secretariat buildings.
Satyam Reddy criticised the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and the bureaucrats for attending foundation stone laying ceremony in the existing Secretariat though the issue was subjudice in the court. Even when the State is reeling under severe financial crisis, the government’s decision to construct a new Secretariat complex at the cost of tax payers’ money is not correct.

The chief minister is functioning from Pragathi Bhavan since 2015 and has never visited the Secretariat since then. Though the existing Secretariat has catered to the needs of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states and are very conducive to carry out the administration, the government has decided to demolish it in 2016, he pointed out and said that there is no justification in the decision taken by the State government and such a decision is liable to be dismissed.The bench posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Secretariat demolishing
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp