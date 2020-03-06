Home States Telangana

Big Boss winner Rahul Sipligunj injured in Telangana's Gachibowli barroom brawl

Riteesh Reddy and his friends pounced on Rahul and attacked him with beer bottles and also allegedly misbehaved with his female friends.

Published: 06th March 2020

TV grab of Big Boss winner Rahul Sipligunj who was manhandled in Prism Pub in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a late-night barroom brawl, noted Tollywood singer and Big Boss Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj was roughed up by a group of persons at Prism pub in Gachibowli here on Wednesday.

The attackers believed to be close relatives of an MLA from Vikarabad district attacked Rahul with beer bottles and injured him, when he questioned them for passing lewd comments at his female friends. Rahul had come to the pub with four friends, including two women when the incident occurred.

According to sources, Rahul and his friends came to the pub at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday. Riteesh Reddy along with his friends was also at the pub. Around 11 pm, one of Riteesh’s friends while going to use the washroom accidentally bumped into Rahul, as he was dancing with his friends. When Rahul went to them and demanded an explanation, an argument ensued between them.

Riteesh Reddy and his friends pounced on Rahul and attacked him with beer bottles and also allegedly misbehaved with his female friends. They also kicked him with legs.

The videos of the incident soon went viral. They showed that the patrolling staff intervened in the quarrel and tried to rescue Rahul from the alleged attackers, but the group was seen pushing away the patrolling staff and continued their assault. As Rahul was injured, he was shifted to a private hospital, where he was treated and then sent home.

On Thursday afternoon, he approached Gachibowli police and lodged a complaint seeking action against Riteesh Reddy and his friends. A case under sections 324  and 354 A of the IPC was registered against the alleged accused. The videos showed that though the bouncers tried to intervene, they could not control the situation from becoming violent.

