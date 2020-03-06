BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra likens Owaisi to Jinnah, accuses him of provoking people over CAA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra came down heavily on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for provoking people in the name of anti-CAA protests.

Terming Asaduddin Owaisi as Neo Jinnah, the BJP leader said like Jinnah, Asaduddin also has been inciting people.

Addressing a conference on ‘A Talk on Constitutional and Moral Imperatives of the CAA: Decoding the Polemics” organised by the party’s legal and legislative department here on Thursday, Patra said that the ruling TRS is acting on the direction of AIMIM.

Alleging that the MIM supremo has been provoking the poor Muslims for political gains, he said that the anti-CAA agitations are not protests, but a war against democracy. Speaking on the occasion, BJP State president K Laxman called upon the intellectuals and educated people to take up the motto of ‘Each One-Teach One’ to educate the illiterate on CAA. Former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh IYR Krishna Rao said a lot disinformation is being spread on CAA and there is a need to dispel it especially among Muslim women.

Telangana Bar Council chairman A Narsimha Reddy, MLC N Ramchander Rao and others were present.