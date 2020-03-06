Budget session of Telangana Assembly from today

Home States Telangana



HYDERABAD: The budget session of Telangana Assembly and Council will begin here on Friday. It will commence with Governor Tamilisai Soundararan addressing the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. The first session will come to a close after the Governor’s address.

The remainder of the Budget session will be decided at the Business Advisory Committee meeting that will be held immediately thereafter. It is likely that on Saturday, there will be a discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor for her address. According to sources, since the Opposition in the Assembly is just a name sake, the ruling TRS is contemplating to end it as early as possible. On Saturday itself, the government might introduce bills.

On Sunday, it is given to understand that Finance Minister T Harish Rao will introduce the budget in the Assembly for 2020-21. In the Legislative Council, the budget is likely to be introduced by Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.Thereafter, Assembly would be adjourned to Wednesday, as the Assembly will be in recess on Monday and Tuesday. Sources said that the Budget session is likely to extend till March 20 for discussion on demands, bills and appropriation bill. With the State deciding to oppose CAA, the Governor’s speech would have comments that are against the Central legislation.

It remains to be seen how the Governor would cross the hurdle, whether she would go by the tradition and read it out as happened in West Bengal or register her dissent as happened in Kerala. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has already handed over the Governor’s address.

