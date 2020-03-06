Bypoll for Nizamabad LAC on April 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency will be held on April 7. The bypoll was necessitated as former TRS MLC member R Bhoopathi Reddy was disqualified by the Supreme Court of India.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a schedule for holding the by election to MLC seat to fill the vacancy. As per the schedule, notification will be issued on March 12. Last date for filing of nominations is March 19. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is March 23, polling will be held on April 7 from 8 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will take place on April 9. The Commission has further informed that the Model Code of Conduct concerning the said election will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituency.