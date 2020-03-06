Deploy medical teams at bus,railway stations: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried over the spread of deadly Coronavirus to about 73 countries and that a first positive case reported in Telangana, a division bench of state High Court on Thursday directed the State government to plan a strategy in dealing with people who tend to travel within the country and to consider seriously in setting up screening medical teams in major bus and railway stations.As a team of doctors are going to Kerala to study its model in tackling the menace of Coronavirus, the Court hopes that once the Kerala model is well known, the same would be duplicated in Telangana, the bench added.

The High Court bench also said that since there is a distinct possibility of an epidemic breaking out in any of the slum areas of the city, the government should ensure that slum areas are continuously supervised and to create sufficient number of isolation wards near those areas in case the epidemic starts spreading. As the masks and sanitisers are being sold by the vendors at a very high price, the government should also consider distribution of sanitisers, disinfectants and masks to people living in slum areas through public distribution system.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by city-based social worker G Siddha Lakshmi, seeking direction to the State government and other authorities concerned to prohibit conduct of Holi festival celebrations on March 9 and 10 in order to prevent spread of the virus amongst the people at large and also publicise the need to maintain hygiene by the people.

The PIL filed earlier by Dr M Karuna complaining inaction of the authorities concerned in taking preventive steps against vector-borne diseases in the State, and PIL which was taken up suo moto based on a letter addressed to the high court chief justice by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar who pointed out lacunae in government hospitals in dealing with swine flu, dengue and other serious ailments, are tagged with the present PIL case.

Pursuant to earlier order of the court, State Advocate General BS Prasad filed report before the court regarding steps taken to curtail spread of coronavirus. He said that State level control rooms have been opened to monitor the situation and sufficient steps are already taken to control possible increase in Corona cases. Since the infection is mostly carried by international and national passengers, thermal screening at Hyderabad International airport was already commenced and in case passengers are found to be possible carriers they are immediately referred to hospitals. Call centres are also functioning to clarify people’s doubts and to suggest measures to be taken, he added.

Replying to queries posed by the bench, Dr Shankar, Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine, who appeared in person before the court, said that the bed capacity in each of the hospitals is in between 40 and 100. Contingency plans are also put in place for creating more isolation wards as and when necessary. Already a laboratory for testing the samples from potential patients has been established at Gandhi medical hospital which has the capacity of analysing 100 to 200 samples each day. As for slum areas, volunteers and health officers do visit such areas. He apprised the court about measures taken by the State government in curtailing spread of Coronovirus.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, amicus curiae, submitted a brief note on the said virus and made certain suggestions with regard to steps that need to be taken by the government. The strategy adopted by the Kerala government needs to be duplicated in Telangana as well. The state should consider in setting up state, district and zonal level committees and also medical boards in all medical colleges and hospitals and constitution of dedicated rapid response teams. Safety equipment need to be used by the medical staff on daily basis. In case the epidemic would go out of hand, even institutions like Osmania, Gandhi and other medical colleges and private hospitals attached to medical colleges should be encouraged to draft a plan for calling medical volunteers to assist the doctors and public health officers, he noted.

After perusing the contents of report of amicus curiae, the bench directed the government to seriously consider the suggestions made by amicus curiae.The bench posted the matter to March 12 for further hearing.