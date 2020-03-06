KCR gives in principle consent to supply water to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in principle, has consented to supplying drinking water to Tamil Nadu in consultation with his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from a perennial and assured source. The Telangana CM made the promise on Thursday to a delegation of ministers and officers from Tamil Nadu.

KCR suggested to the delegation to ensure that a formal request is sent to him and the AP CM by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. KCR suggested that a meeting among the officials and experts of the three states could be convened after receipt of the letters from the Tamil Nadu chief minister where a report should be prepared for the two Telugu states to work on further course of action.

KCR said that an amicable solution could be hammered out by talks and this can be an example to other states to sort out the issues among themselves. “Let India learn through this as to how states can cooperate with one another,” he said.

The delegation from Tamil Nadu comprised Ministers SP Velumani and D Jayakumar, Secretary PWD K Manivasan and Advisor M Sheelapriya.

Among those present at the meeting with the Tamil Nadu delegation were Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The Chief Minister while interacting with the delegation said that for the drinking water needs of any state, the neighbouring states should be benevolent.

He said that he raised the issue of drinking water problem of Tamil Nadu and also other issues of the entire country at NITI Aayog meetings several times.

The TRS MPs have raised the issue of Tamil Nadu’s drinking water a couple of times in Lok Sabha, the CM said, and pointed out that the entire country should feel ashamed for the pain Tamil Naidu is suffering on the water front. The CM further said that of the 70,000 tmcft water available in India after meeting the irrigation needs of the entire country, there would still be a surplus of 30,000 tmcft of water. Of this, just 10,000 tmcft of water is enough to properly put to use for drinking water purposes in the country.

Chandrasekhar Rao suggested to the delegation that they should have a special strategy to fight for their drinking water needs which should be a priority.

He said that the country should come to understand the dire needs of Tamil Nadu for drinking water so that it could be solved.