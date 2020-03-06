Teacher held for sexually assaulting 11 minor girls in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old teacher of a private school in Wanaparthy district was on Friday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting as many as 11 girls, aged 8 and 9, since 2018, police said.

The accused used to conduct coaching classes for students of class four in Yedutla village, for entrance examinations to secure admission in Class V of state-run residential schools, they said.

The teacher, who is a drunkard, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl students in an "inebriated" state after luring them with the promise of providing pass mark inexams, a senior police official told PTI.

The accused also threatened them with consequences if they revealed about it to anyone.

The matter came to light on Thursday after a girl student narrated the incident to her family members who filed a complaint with the police against the teacher.

Based on the complaint, cases were booked under relevant sections of IPC and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to having sexually assaulted as many as 11 girls for the past three years, they added.