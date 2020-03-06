Team from French pharma Sanofi calls on KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fabrice Geoffroy, the head of International Industrial Sites and Manufacturing Partnerships of the French pharmaceutical major, Sanofi, met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan here and discussed the company’s present activities and future plans in Telangana. Dr KI Varaprasad Reddy, chairman and founder of Shantha Biotech, a subsidiary of the Sanofi group, was also present at the meeting.

According to a media release, senior heads of the two companies along with a team of officials from the French pharmaceutical firm, gave a positive feedback regarding the industrial policies of Telangana. In the meeting, KTR pointed out that apart from attracting new companies to establish their base in Telangana, the State government is giving priority to those companies who have already established themselves and are functioning here. Rao said that Hyderabad is transforming into the vaccine capital of the world and that there are many opportunities in the city for companies into vaccine manufacturing and related fields.

He said that the State is taking steps to strengthen Pharma and Life Sciences ecosystem in Hyderabad and is ready to offer any help to Sanofi to help it grow. He further said the State government has announced various initiatives to declare 2021 as the year of Artificial Intelligence and that many pharma companies have already expressed their willingness to partner with the government.