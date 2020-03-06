Telangana man drowns 3 daughters after wife denies him money for alcohol

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old man on Friday allegedly killed his three daughters, aged between 7 and 10, in Kamareddy district following a quarrel with his wife for not giving him money for drinking, police said.

The labourer took his three daughters to a lake and allegedly drowned them in it before fleeing from the scene, they said.

The man used to regularly pick up fights with his wife over money to have liquor, the police said.

This morning, his wife felt the absence of their three daughters in the house and began a search in the lake area, they said.

During the search, she found the footwear of one of the girls near the lake.

With the help of local people, she intensified the search until she spotted the bodies of the three girls floating in the lake, the police said.

A hunt is on for the accused and investigations are on, they said.