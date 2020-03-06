Telangana officials set out to create COVID-19 awareness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when fear over COVID-19 has put the city on the edge, the Tourism Department has launched an intensive awareness campaign to sensitise people on the issue at all Haritha hotels and tourism spots in the State, said officials of the Tourism Department on Thursday.

“We will distribute masks and sanitisers and will take up campaigns on COVID-19 at all the tourism spots, hotels and State tourism buses in the State. We will also take up a special cleanliness drive at all the buses using disinfectants and it will continue it till the COVID-19 scare goes down,” said D Manohar, MD, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation. He added that special awareness meetings for all the tourism staff were also being conducted and they would also be given masks for free.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) issued a notice on Thursday urging all its staff to take all possible precautionary measures to tackle COVID-19.

“Several Centrally-protected monuments in the State are visited by many foreign visitors from all over the world. So, all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, State health organisations, and local hospitals for do’s and don’ts to avoid COVID-19 have to be followed by all,” reads the notice.

COVID-19 ward at govt hosp in m’nagar

A special COVID-19 ward has been set up in Mahabubnagar Government Hospital on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, who inspected the hospital, said, “There is no need panic about COVID-19. Several types of communicable epidemics such as dengue, swine-flu, and cholera have come and gone and we have been successful in treating them. Therefore, there is no need to be afraid. Urging people to take all precautionary measures, the Minister said everyone needs to follow all steps of precaution, which the Mahabubnagar Hospital is prepared for. “Until now, only two cases have been found positive in the State. There are rumors being spread on WhatsApp. One of them is that a COVID-19 patient has visited Mahabubnagar and spent nine days. This is not true.”