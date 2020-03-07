21-yr-old student kills self in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room at a private hostel in Thimmapur mandal on Friday. The women, Jada Anusha, is a native of Vardhanpet in Rajanna-Sircilla district and a third year student at a private engineering college in Karimnagar.

The police said, when Anusha did not turn up for classes, the college officials informed her parents, who then phoned the hostel staff and requested them to inquire. When they went to Anusha’s room and checked, she was found hanging from the ceiling. Anusha’s parents alleged that she resorted to the extreme step over dowry harassment.