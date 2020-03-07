Asaduddin Owaisi seeks help for 11 Hyderabad pilgrims stranded in Iran

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 11 members of a family from Hyderabad on pilgrimage in Iran are currently stranded in the Coronavirus-hit country. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged Ministry of External Affairs Subramanyan Jaishankar to rescue Darulshifa-based family who are stranded in Mashhad.

In a video message available on social media, a member of the family said, “We are 11 people together — Eight women and three men. Before we came to Mashhad, Air Arabia had confirmed that our return flight was on course. However, after we reached, we received a message saying that the flight was cancelled. It is tough for us because we had brought supplies thinking that it would be a short trip.”

Owaisi, while responding to the post, requested KCR, NRI Affairs minister KT Rama Rao and Union Minister of External Affairs to rescue the family. He said, “I request @TelanganaCMO & @MinisterKTR to also represent to @DrSJaishankar to bring back the Hyderabadi family stuck in Mashhad ,Iran.”

I request @TelanganaCMO & @MinisterKTR to also represent to @DrSJaishankar to bring back the Hyderabadi family stuck in Mashhad ,Iran https://t.co/O6eb6Quot4 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 5, 2020

Earlier, Jaishankar had clarified, “Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities.”

Medicines for riot-hit

Meanwhile, MIM on Friday contributed essential medicines for the victims of the riots in North-East Delhi, worth `4 lakh. The medicines were urgently needed to meet the needs of victims who are currently living in relief camps. Asad handed over the medicines to the Citizens’ Collective for Peace & Helping Hands Donation Drive. All AIMIM representatives have pledged their one month’s salary for victims.