Five more with COVID-19 symptoms shifted to Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL/JAGTIAL: Five patients with suspected Coronavirus symptoms from Warangal, Jangaon, Khammam and Jagtial were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. Among the five include a couple from Khammam with a recent travel history of Germany.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said, “A total of 232 samples have been collected, and the State is awaiting 16 results.”

Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital Warangal, Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao said that a 24-year-old student from Girmajipet who returned from Italy recently, had a cough and cold and a fever. He self-reported at MGM Hospital on Thursday night. Duty doctors conducted preliminary tests in an isolation ward and later shifted him to the Gandhi Hospital.

According to Jangaon DMHO A Mahender, a 25-year-old native of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district had recently returned from Dubai and was suffering from fever, cough and cold. He came to the Area Government Hospital in Jangaon on Friday for consultation.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus and tackling misinformation

When the patient was being shifted to the isolation ward, he was accosted by electronic mediapersons. He panicked and left the hospital. Hospital authorities sent two teams to his residence at RTC Colony. After some tests, the patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, said the DMHO. In Jagtial, a 21-year-old youth who had gone to Dubai in search of employment, came back with cough and fever. He hails from Gopalraopet from Jagtial Urban mandal. On Friday, he went to Jagtial area hospital saying he had been having the symptoms since February 29. The youth was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital.