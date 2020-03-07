Home States Telangana

Five more with COVID-19 symptoms shifted to Gandhi Hospital

On Friday, he went to Jagtial area hospital saying he had been having the symptoms since February 29.

Published: 07th March 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL/JAGTIAL: Five patients with suspected Coronavirus symptoms from Warangal, Jangaon, Khammam and Jagtial were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. Among the five include a couple from Khammam with a recent travel history of Germany.   
Earlier in the day, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said, “A total of 232 samples have been collected, and the State is awaiting 16 results.”

Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital Warangal, Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao said that a 24-year-old student from Girmajipet who returned from Italy recently, had a cough and cold and a fever. He self-reported at MGM Hospital on Thursday night. Duty doctors conducted preliminary tests in an isolation ward and later shifted him to the Gandhi Hospital.

According to Jangaon DMHO A Mahender, a 25-year-old native of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district had recently returned from Dubai and was suffering from fever, cough and cold. He came to the Area Government Hospital in Jangaon on Friday for consultation.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus and tackling misinformation

When the patient was being shifted to the isolation ward, he was accosted by electronic mediapersons. He panicked and left the hospital. Hospital authorities sent two teams to his residence at RTC Colony. After some tests, the patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, said the DMHO.  In Jagtial, a 21-year-old youth who had gone to Dubai in search of employment, came back with cough and fever. He hails from Gopalraopet from Jagtial Urban mandal. On Friday, he went to Jagtial area hospital saying he had been having the symptoms since February 29. The youth was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital COVID scare
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp