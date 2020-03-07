Home States Telangana

Kakatiya University to hold CET for MBA,MCA

Kakatiya University

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, will once again conduct the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test(TSICET) 2020 for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses.

The examinations will be held on May 20 and 21 in three sessions and aspirants can apply between March 9 and April 30 on the official TSICET 2020 website http//icet.tsche.ac.in.  

Speaking to the media on Friday, KU registrar Prof K Purushotham said the university has set up 14 centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to conduct the online test.  The preliminary key on the website will be posted on May 27 and objections on the preliminary key can be filed on June 1.

