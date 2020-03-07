Home States Telangana

KTR terms Pattana Pragathi a huge success; directs officials to plan well

The Minister thanked all the departments, officials and the citizens who actively took part in the program and made it a huge success.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the review meeting of the programme with additional collectors of all districts of the State in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administrationand Urban Development, and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao stated on Friday that the Pattana Pragathi programme was a huge success.The Minister held a review meeting of the programme with additional collectors of all districts here on Friday. The meeting was held at the Dr MCRHRD Institute.

Rama Rao said the programme has helped in developing the State’s towns and cities.Pattana Pragathi helped in identifying civic problems that had been prevailing since a long time, said Rama Rao.

The Minister instructed officials concerned to come up with an action plan to resolve the problems that  were identified under the Pattana Pragathi programme.  He also instructed the officials to focus on green plans, sanitation plans and water audits in various towns and cities of the State .

The (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) TRS working president also mentioned that a lot of problems pertaining to sanitation had been addressed during the 10-day programme, which had shown great results in a short span.

He also stated that the programme had played a crucial role in bringing awareness among citizens on the new Municipal Act.

KTR instructed the officials concerned to develop model markets, parks, dump yards, public toilets, street vendor zones, nurseries, modern burial grounds, crematoriums, urban lung spaces, open gyms in all the towns and cities of the State.

Rama Rao also stated that additional collectors should have complete knowledge about the municipalities that come under their jurisdiction and asked them to come up with proper plans to develop the towns and cities.  

Rama Rao announced that soon another meeting would be held with all the additional collectors to review the plans.  

Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

