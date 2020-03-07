Home States Telangana

Rajagopal Reddy hints at joining BJP to dislodge KCR

Rajagopal Reddy said that the Congress which should have come to power immediately after the bifurcation of the State could not succeed in its endeavour because of the ill-advised decisions.

Published: 07th March 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Munugodu Congress MLA Munugodu Congress on Friday said that he was exploring options of either floating a new party or joining the BJP to dislodge Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking to media persons here, he said that as a Congressman he wants to stay in the Congress and fight with the TRS but his party, unfortunately was not taking right decisions as a result of which the party was in a run down state now.

“KCR is not invincible. He is no greater than me. I am as much a leader as he is. I will fight and bring him down. That is certain,” he said adding “My brother and I won elections despite a strong KCR-wave.”

Rajagopal Reddy said that the Congress which should have come to power immediately after the bifurcation of the State could not succeed in its endeavour because of the ill-advised decisions. ‘’If the Congress does not set its house in order, then I will have to think of fighting from the BJP camp or forming  a new party,” he said. He said if spoke against the Congress, it was not because he did not love the party but out of frustration as it was not taking appropriate decisions.

