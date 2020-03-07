Telangana achieved wonderful progress on all fronts to take Top Spot: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In her maiden address to the joint session of Telangana Legislature, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that Telangana was known for its Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb and was the symbol of communal harmony.

The Governor, commencing the budget session of the Legislature, said: “Telangana State was a symbol of communal harmony. People from all faiths have been coexisting peacefully for centuries together. Let me declare here that my government was fully committed to uphold unity among people and protecting the secular fabric of the State. My government will respect every religion and celebrate all festivals. My government will act sternly against those who are trying to create communal tensions,’’ she said.

The Opposition which is just name sake let the Governor continue her address without interrupting it even when she was listing out the achievements of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the last six years.

“If we make a comparison of the situation that existed when the Telangana State was formed and now, it would be quite delightful. The achievements of the state in such a short span of time has earned admiration for the entire country,” she said.

The ample proof that the Telangana irrigation sector progressed extremely well was in the marvellous achievement in the increased acreage of paddy cultivation in the summer crop, the governor said. In the normal course, the paddy crop area grown during the summer season in Telangana was 17,08,397 acres.

Owing to the progress made in the irrigation sector, during this summer season the paddy crop was grown in 38,19,419 acres. “A 123.5 per cent increase in the paddy cultivation is the symbol of success in the irrigation sector,” she said. The Governor also focused on the success in industry and IT sectors. “So far, 12,427 industries were given permission under TS-iPass. With this, the State received `2.04 lakh crore worth investments and 14 lakh additional employment has been generated,” she said.

The IT exports which were `57,000 crore in 2013-14 were increased to `1.09 lakh crore in 2018-19. During the last year the average growth rate in IT exports in the country was 8.9 per cent, whereas, in Telangana it was 16.89 per cent, she said.

TAMIL SCRIPT

Unlike in the past, the Governor’s speech copy contained Tamil script this time. Tamilisai Soundararajan concluded her speech quoting Thiruvalluvar’s Tirukkural - Urupasiyum Ovappiniyum Serupagayum Sera Thiayalvathu Nadu, which means hunger-free, disease-free and enmity-free country (State) is the best State.

Age limit for Aasara pension reduced

The government has decided to reduce the age limit for old age pension from 65 to 57 years. Very soon, all the eligible persons who attain 57 years will be given Aasara pensions in the State

The government has decided to rechristen the present Rythu Samanvaya Samithis as Rythu Bandhu Samithis