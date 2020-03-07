Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly decides to pass resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC

The Assembly will have a detailed discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has agreed to take up the issue and said his government will pass a resolution against it.

Published: 07th March 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

The Business Advisory Committee meeting convened by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday

The Business Advisory Committee meeting convened by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Assembly would pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the ongoing Budget session.  A decision to this effect was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy here on Friday.

The Assembly will have a detailed discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has agreed to take up the issue and said his government will pass a resolution against it.

State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy speaking to media later said that the Chief Minister himself said that the government was keen on initiating discussion against CAA, NPR, NRC in the Assembly and get the resolution passed.

Meanwhile, the Assembly will be in session till March 20 and the State annual Budget for financial year 2020-21 will be presented on March 8. There will be three holidays including March 9 being Holi, and there will be no sitting on March 10 and March 15 (Sunday).

A decision to this effect was taken at the BAC meeting. As per the calendar of dates released by the Legislative Assembly, there will be a discussion on motion of thanks on Governor’s address on March 7  by leaders of all political parties  and thereafter there will be reply by Chief Minister.

A general discussion on the Budget will begin on March 11 and the CM reply to the discussion on March 12. Voting of demands for grants for different departments will begin on March 13. They will include housing, social welfare, tribal welfare, backward classes welfare, minority welfare, women, child and disabled welfare will be taken on the first day. Revenue, registration, excise administration, commercial taxes, transport, agriculture,  cooperation, and civil supplies on March 14.

State Legislature, fiscal administration, information and public relation, will be taken up on March 19. The session is expected to end on March 20 with passing of Telangana Appropriation Bill 2020. If required, it may be extended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Assembly resolution against CAA
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp