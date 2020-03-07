Telangana Assembly decides to pass resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Assembly would pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the ongoing Budget session. A decision to this effect was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy here on Friday.

The Assembly will have a detailed discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has agreed to take up the issue and said his government will pass a resolution against it.

State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy speaking to media later said that the Chief Minister himself said that the government was keen on initiating discussion against CAA, NPR, NRC in the Assembly and get the resolution passed.

Meanwhile, the Assembly will be in session till March 20 and the State annual Budget for financial year 2020-21 will be presented on March 8. There will be three holidays including March 9 being Holi, and there will be no sitting on March 10 and March 15 (Sunday).

A decision to this effect was taken at the BAC meeting. As per the calendar of dates released by the Legislative Assembly, there will be a discussion on motion of thanks on Governor’s address on March 7 by leaders of all political parties and thereafter there will be reply by Chief Minister.

A general discussion on the Budget will begin on March 11 and the CM reply to the discussion on March 12. Voting of demands for grants for different departments will begin on March 13. They will include housing, social welfare, tribal welfare, backward classes welfare, minority welfare, women, child and disabled welfare will be taken on the first day. Revenue, registration, excise administration, commercial taxes, transport, agriculture, cooperation, and civil supplies on March 14.

State Legislature, fiscal administration, information and public relation, will be taken up on March 19. The session is expected to end on March 20 with passing of Telangana Appropriation Bill 2020. If required, it may be extended.