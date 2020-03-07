Home States Telangana

Telangana father drowns three daughters in fit of rage; detained by cops

Accused took children to water body under pretext of religious ritual

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Banswada police detained a man on Friday for allegedly drowning his three daughters in a water body in Tadkol area.

The police have recovered the bodies of the three girls and sent them to a local government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, on Friday, Fayaz had a fight with his family and in-laws. Enraged, he took his four children to the water body, under the pretext of performing a ritual. On the way, his son ran back home. After reaching the water body, Fayaz drowned his three daughters — Afiya (10), Maheen (9) and Joya (7).

Later, Niloufer, Fayaz’s wife, went searching for her children and saw Fayaz walking on the street with wet clothes.   She rushed to the water body and saw the slippers of her children. Niloufer then shouted for help and locals recovered the bodies from the water body. Police rushed to the spot and detained Fayaz.
Locals told the police that Fayaz had five children but had given one of them to a relative for adoption. He was also known to partake in gambling. Even on Thursday, the police had visited his house to inquire about his whereabouts with relation to another case.

Locals alleged that Fayaz used to often quarrel with his wife. Police said they have started an investigation.

Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

