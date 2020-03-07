Telangana Governor Tamilisai inspects COVID screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday evening inspected Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and checked its preparedness for prevention of COVID-19. Soon after the visit, Governor posted a 45-second video on Twitter, wherein she was interacting with Doctors from the Airport Health Organisation. She also inspected the various equipment like thermal screening tools and the procedure of self-declaration forms.

The Governor wrote on Twitter, “Tonight I inspected the screening protocols in place at Hyderabad RG International Airport for COVID19. Passengers are thoroughly screened as per guidelines enforced by Ministry of Family Welfare. Systems in place assure safety.”