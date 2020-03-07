Telangana High Court disposes Revanth’s plea in Gopanpally land issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Advocate General BS Prasad on Friday told the High Court that the government will take a decision in accordance with law on the issue of land pertaining to Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and his brother Kondal Reddy situated at Gopanpally in Ranga Reddy district.

After recording the statement of AG, Justice A Rajasheker Reddy of the High Court disposed of the petitions filed by Revanth and his brother seeking direction to revenue authorities not to interfere in any way with their peaceful possession of the land to an extent of about 0.31 acres in survey number 127 of Gopanpally.

Senior counsel P Venugopal, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that the land was purchased by the petitioners in 2005 through registered sale deeds and their names was mutated in revenue records. In fact, the revenue divisional officer concerned has not even issued a notice to them before threatening to dispossess them from the land. The RDO had relied on fictitious complaints and a report of tahsildar of Serilingampally, he added.

When the judge sought response from the State government, the AG submitted that the petitioners have come to the court without any basis. There is no legal basis for their apprehension of evicting them from the land. In the event of taking any decision, the government will follow due process of law, he added. After recording the same, the judge disposed of the petitions.

Family may get notices

Revanth Reddy was under judicial custody facing the charges of filming KTR’s farmhouse using a drone camera. The revenue authorities are likely to issue notices to his family members.

Bail plea hearing posted to March 10

A court in Rangareddy district adjourned the hearing to Tuesday on the bail petition of Revanth Reddy, who was arrested on Thursday. The court granted bail to six others, who were arrested in the case. All of them were accused of using a drone camera to click pictures of the farmhouse of KTR. The bail pleas of the accused came up for hearing on Friday. The court granted bail to six others, while posting the hearing on Revanth’s bail plea to Tuesday.