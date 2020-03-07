Telangana teacher sent to judicial remand for sexually assaulting students

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: A magistrate court sent a 28-year-old teacher to judicial remand on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor students in Yedhutla village of Gopalpet mandal. The teacher, Sama Sharath Kumar, has been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and IPC.

Villagers claim that he has raped 13 children but only two were brave enough and supported by their parents to register a complaint against Sharath. Other victims have not come forward due to the stigma attached to the crime that the parents believe could affect the children’s future.

According to the police, Sharath, who hails from Nagarkunrool district, has been teaching at Swami Vivekananda School in Yedhutla village for the last three years. The school has been conducting special classes for Class IV children and preparing them for the entrance exam of Gurukul institutions.

Sharath used to conduct special tuition at the school early in the day and even late at night. During these study hours, he used to keep the boys and girls in separate rooms. He used to allegedly sexually assault girl students.

Wanaparthy DSP, Kiran Kumar, and CI Surya Nayak asked villagers to encourage other victims to come forward and file complaints so that a death sentence could be awarded to the accused in six months.

‘Around 13 girls abused ‘

