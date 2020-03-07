Yes Bank customers scramble for cash as ATMs run dry, services stop

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YES Bank customers in city are in a pickle eversince the bank’s services stopped working after it was placed under moratorium on March 5.

In a notification, the RBI cited the “financial position” of the bank “which has undergone a steady decline” to justify its decision.

The bank’s customers can withdraw upto Rs 50,000 through all the channels across all products until April 3. The RBI’s moratorium is posted outside all Yes Bank Branches in the city,

However, according to account holders, debit card transactions and online transactions on UPI platforms and have stopped working since Thursday midnight.

“We have got many complaints about ATMs and online services transaction failures, which should not have happened. We do not have any official communication in this regard yet,” said branch manager of Yes Bank, Mehdipatnam, G Sandeep.

The ATMs of the bank in the city are out of cash, forcing customers to stand in long queues to withdraw cash.

“My ATM card stopped working and Google Pay is not working as well. I am trying to transfer money since morning but nothing seems to be working,” said Amit Kumar Dey, an account holder with YesBank.

“I could not pay through my ATM card after shopping at a supermarket. I could not even withdraw my salary. I reached my branch in the morning and it was too crowded. Other account holders said that it took them more than three hours to make a transaction,” said another account holder, Rajesh Kumar.

“The ATMs have been cashless since the last four days and the bank was very crowded today,” said a security guard deployed near Yes Bank ATM in Somajiguda area.