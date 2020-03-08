CAA, NPR, NRC not issues of Muslims alone: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not just issues of Muslims.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Akbaruddin said the rulers are not concerned about falling GDP or economy but more concerned about CAA. CAA, NPR and NRC are not only issues to Muslims but the whole country. In the Governor’s address, there was no mention of CAA, NPR, he said.