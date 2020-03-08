One dies after being attacked by honeybees in Telangana's Narayanpet district

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: In a shocking incident, one person died and a few schoolchildren were injured when a swarm of bees attacked them on Saturday. The incident occurred near Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Shivaji Nagar in Narayanpet district when a few Class X students had gone out of the school to relieve themselves. One of the children saw a beehive on a tree and hit it with a stone.

A swarm of bees attacked the schoolchildren, who ran away from the spot. Two persons, Kathalappa and Yadamma, who were standing in the lane next to the tree, were attacked by the bees. 42-year-old Kathalappa was fatally stung in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last. He is survived by wife and three children. The schoolchildren, who were also stung by the bees, were provided treatment at the government hospital.