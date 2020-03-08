Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy suspends six Congress MLAs for one day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the six Congress MLAs were suspended for a day by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday after they disrupted the proceedings while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was addressing the House during the discussion on motion of thanks for the Governor’s speech.

The suspended Congress MLAs include Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, T Jagga Reddy, Podem Veeraiah and Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka. Immediately, after the Assembly resumed business after the lunch break, Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka wanted the permission of the Speaker to bring some pressing issues to the notice of the House.

However, the Speaker said the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address was over. At that time, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy barged into the well of the House demanding debate on the alleged kidnap of some directors of DCCB.

Rao repeatedly requested Rajagopal not to disturb the proceedings of the House. He said there was a procedure in conducting the proceedings of the House and the members could not speak as per their wishes.

When Reddy was unrelenting and other Congress members too were on their feet, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy moved a resolution suspending the Congress members.

Later, Rao recalled that the TRS won 94 pc of the primary agriculture cooperative societies and there was no need to kidnap anyone to win the elections.