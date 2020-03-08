Telangana man kills self after lover lodges police complaint against him

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Anxious over his girlfriend lodging a police complaint against him, a 22-year-old man committed suicide by consuming pesticide at an industrial area in Gurralapadu village. Upon learning about his death, his 19-year-old girlfriend attempted to kill herself. She is battling for her life at the Khammam headquarter hospital.

According to sources, the deceased Dodda Renu Kumar (22), a resident of Gurralapadu village in Khammam rural mandal, was a tractor driver. He had been in a relationship with the woman -- who lives next to his house -- for the past one year.

However, when she asked him to marry her, he refused. Irked by this, she lodged a complaint against him with the Khammam (rural) police for allegedly cheating her. On March 4, the police registered a case against Renu Kumar under Section 376 of the IPC.

He began panicking after he learnt that he has been booked. He went to the industrial area in the village and committed suicide. Consumed by remorse after his death, the woman attempted suicide by drinking pesticide. Her condition is said to be critical.