Telangana: Ramalayam temple officials to erect banners on coronavirus

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the officials at Ramalayam temple in Bhadrachalam are planning to create awareness on the virus and how to prevent it from spreading among the devotees.

They will erect hoardings and banners in and around the temple highlighting the ways to prevent the virus from spreading, considering the fact that thousands of devotees from all over India throng the temple every day.

Nevertheless, the temple officials are anticipating a much lower turnout than usual during the weekends owing to the Coronavirus scare. Normally, as many as 5,000 to 10,000 devotees visit the temple on weekends. The footfall is higher on festival days. Despite Monday being Holi, the temple authorities aren’t expecting a lot of visitors this weekend.

Speaking to Express, Temple Executive Officer G Narasimha Rao said, “The officials working here are wearing masks as a precautionary measure. We think that it is our responsibility to boost the confidence of devotees by creating awareness about the virus. We will erect hoarding and banners so that the devotees take measures to protect themselves from the virus.’