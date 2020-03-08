Three die as overcrowded car turns turtle in Telangana's Wanaparthy

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: In a tragic incident, three persons died and several other sustained injuries after the seven-seater they were travelling in overturned on the NH44 near Rangapur village in Pebbair mandal in the late hours of Friday night.

According to information, the incident occurred while they were returning from a religious event. What makes it more saddening is that they were just a few minutes from reaching home. According to sources, a group of Christian devotees from Shakhapur, Rejinthal, Pulgarcherla and Pebbair went to Erravalli village in Gadwal mandal on Friday afternoon to attend the ‘Suvartha Swastatha Mahasabha’.

After dinner, they returned in a seven-seater. It is learnt that the vehicle was overcrowded with around 19 passengers. When the vehicle reached Rangapur stage, the driver lost control of the wheel and it overturned. The deceased persons have been identified as Chittemma, 50, and Elisha, 6, and Bhanu Prasad, 5.