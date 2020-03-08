Home States Telangana

Undaunted, Telangana minor rape survivor inspires by how she fought and got justice

The minor in this case stood her ground and deposed before the court when required, which played an important role in conviction of the accused, who was her neighbour.

Published: 08th March 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

rape, crime against woman, crimes against woman

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Strong family support for the victim plays an important role in cases of rape, especially when the victim is a minor. One such case is from Vikarabad, of a minor who was raped by her neighbour in 2014, when she was just 12 years old.

While many cases of sexual violence against minors are ending up in acquittal of the accused, this case has turned out to be an exception, as the accused in the case was convicted and was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment by the court last month. In addition to the medical evidence, the court mainly relied on the victim’s statement.

The minor in this case stood her ground and deposed before the court when required, which played an important role in conviction of the accused, who was her neighbour. Speaking to Express, the victim revealed how it was possible for her to face her perpetrator in court and provide all required information bravely because of the strong support she received especially from her mother. It also helped her study hard and she now aims to become a CA. 

She knew the accused from her childhood and would regularly visit his kirana store for snacks. On the fateful day, he offered to buy her a cake and took her to a nearby bakery, where he brutally raped her. He threatened to kill her and harm her parents as he dropped her back home. "I was initially scared to tell anyone about the incident, as I did not clearly grasp what had happened. But after the medical examination, I was admitted to hospital for over a month," she said.

She added, "I was terrified after the incident and it haunted me for a long time. But my family was a pillar of support. Especially my mother. She kept on telling me that I did not do anything wrong and should not fear anyone," the girl explains.

The victim says that her mother, though illiterate, has always stood by her side despite social stigma. "My mother inspired me to be strong and encouraged me to explain in detail about the incident in court. I understood that my statement would be considered strongly in court, rather than all other evidence," she said.

Her mother told the girl to study well and also be strong in the court and she just followed it. “I was more afraid when I saw him in the court. But I could give my evidence to the court. The trial took a long time, but I was patient. This punishment should be a lesson to many such people,” she said. Meanwhile, her mother asks, “ Why should we worry, when we are not at fault? That’s what gave us the courage to stand firm.” 

TS’ dubious distinction in stalking cases

HYDERABAD: Stalkers seem to be turning more brutal with every passing year. In February this year, two offenders took to violent means when their victims rejected their “love”.                                                                       
In the last five years, Telangana has notched up the dubious distinction of being among the top two States to have the most stalking cases. For instance, in 2014, there were 426 stalking cases in Telangana. At this stage, the State was in the fourth slot. In 2015, this increased to 766, taking Telangana to the second spot. 

Further in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the State has steadily been on second spot, with increasing cases by the year - 1,096, 1,243 and 1,459. Officials, however, note that going by the numbers may not be the correct approach as it also indicates women gaining faith in the system and reporting the cases.

"The numbers may not give the clearest picture. With several avenues to report, women are coming forward and reporting the case ensuring that this ends. It is a major concern that the crimes are continuing," noted Swati Lakra, IG Women’s Safety wing

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikarabad rape survivor Telangana rape survivor Womens Day Telangana inspiring women
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp