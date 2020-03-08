Undaunted, Telangana minor rape survivor inspires by how she fought and got justice

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strong family support for the victim plays an important role in cases of rape, especially when the victim is a minor. One such case is from Vikarabad, of a minor who was raped by her neighbour in 2014, when she was just 12 years old.

While many cases of sexual violence against minors are ending up in acquittal of the accused, this case has turned out to be an exception, as the accused in the case was convicted and was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment by the court last month. In addition to the medical evidence, the court mainly relied on the victim’s statement.

The minor in this case stood her ground and deposed before the court when required, which played an important role in conviction of the accused, who was her neighbour. Speaking to Express, the victim revealed how it was possible for her to face her perpetrator in court and provide all required information bravely because of the strong support she received especially from her mother. It also helped her study hard and she now aims to become a CA.

She knew the accused from her childhood and would regularly visit his kirana store for snacks. On the fateful day, he offered to buy her a cake and took her to a nearby bakery, where he brutally raped her. He threatened to kill her and harm her parents as he dropped her back home. "I was initially scared to tell anyone about the incident, as I did not clearly grasp what had happened. But after the medical examination, I was admitted to hospital for over a month," she said.

She added, "I was terrified after the incident and it haunted me for a long time. But my family was a pillar of support. Especially my mother. She kept on telling me that I did not do anything wrong and should not fear anyone," the girl explains.

The victim says that her mother, though illiterate, has always stood by her side despite social stigma. "My mother inspired me to be strong and encouraged me to explain in detail about the incident in court. I understood that my statement would be considered strongly in court, rather than all other evidence," she said.

Her mother told the girl to study well and also be strong in the court and she just followed it. “I was more afraid when I saw him in the court. But I could give my evidence to the court. The trial took a long time, but I was patient. This punishment should be a lesson to many such people,” she said. Meanwhile, her mother asks, “ Why should we worry, when we are not at fault? That’s what gave us the courage to stand firm.”

TS’ dubious distinction in stalking cases

HYDERABAD: Stalkers seem to be turning more brutal with every passing year. In February this year, two offenders took to violent means when their victims rejected their “love”.

In the last five years, Telangana has notched up the dubious distinction of being among the top two States to have the most stalking cases. For instance, in 2014, there were 426 stalking cases in Telangana. At this stage, the State was in the fourth slot. In 2015, this increased to 766, taking Telangana to the second spot.

Further in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the State has steadily been on second spot, with increasing cases by the year - 1,096, 1,243 and 1,459. Officials, however, note that going by the numbers may not be the correct approach as it also indicates women gaining faith in the system and reporting the cases.

"The numbers may not give the clearest picture. With several avenues to report, women are coming forward and reporting the case ensuring that this ends. It is a major concern that the crimes are continuing," noted Swati Lakra, IG Women’s Safety wing