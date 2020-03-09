2020 Telangana Budget: Tourism gets a boost, over Rs 250 crore sanctioned

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to boost tourism in the State, the Tourism Department has seen an increase in the allocation for scheme expenditure. In a first, Rs 250 crore has been sanctioned to develop tourist circuits around the River Godavari front from Kaleshwaram to Sripada Yellampalli project.

In the last two years, there has been an increase of about Rs 233 crore in the annual Budget for tourism. While in 2018-19 the allocation was at around Rs 17.37 crore, this year the budget has been increased to Rs 250 crore.

Interestingly, the amount has been sanctioned to develop the irrigation tourism at River Godavari, covering Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and Lower Manair Dam, Mid Manair Dam (MMD) and Upper Manair Dam (UMD) projects of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.