Growth rate of state is not too good, nor too bad: Telangana Finance minister Harish Rao

Harish Rao said that due to a series of elections, the State was unable to focus on raising Rs 10,000 crore through the sale of lands.

Published: 09th March 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the growth rate of the State’s economy was "not too good and nor too bad."

Speaking to reporters after presenting the Budget, the Finance Minister said the State’s economy performed better than several other states in the backdrop of an economic slowdown. He added that there was no drastic downfall in the State’s revenues. 

He said that as all the elections were over in the country, the government would concentrate on the administration and augment the revenues by bringing in several reforms. "We will try to improve the internal revenues," he said. 

Asked about the non-realisation of Rs 10,000 crore in the 2019-20 Budget through the sale of lands, Harish Rao said that due to a series of elections, the government was unable to focus on that. He promised that the government will be able sell the lands in the next four years. He added that there was no dearth of funds for the irrigation sector.

TAGS
T Harish Rao Telangana growth rate
Comments

