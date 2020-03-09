Home States Telangana

Telangana budget: Less allocation for scholarships, stipends for those from minority communities 

The allocation for Telangana State Minorities Residential Schools and Hostels is mentioned twice in the Minority Welfare Department’s budget document.

Published: 09th March 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presents the State Budget for FY 2020-21

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presents the State Budget for FY 2020-21. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the budget allocation for the minorities welfare departments increased by Rs 148 crore from last year, allocations for scholarship and stipend schemes saw a drop.

The State allocated Rs 1,518 crore for minorities welfare departments for the FY 2020-21. However, there has been a decrease of Rs 208.5 crore in the allocation of schemes such as scholarships and stipends, Chief Minister Overseas Study Scheme for Minorities, and so on. The total sum for these schemes decreased to Rs 1,138.45 for FY 2020-21 from Rs 1,346.95 crore in 2019-2020.

While the allocation for most State schemes for minorities did not see much change, it was scholarships and stipends schemes that decreased to Rs 206 crore this year from Rs 243 crore. Allocation for pre-matric scholarships also decreased to Rs 2.46 crore from Rs 2.89 crore. 

The allocation for Telangana State Minorities Residential Schools and Hostels is mentioned twice in the Minority Welfare Department’s budget document. While in the first instance, the document says that Rs 212 crore has been earmarked for ‘diet and ration’ and ‘grants in aid’ for these schools.

In the second, it says that no allocation has been done. In the second instance, the document says that earlier Rs 483 crore was allocated for such schools. Establishment expenditure (salaries and allowances) got the major chuck of the minority welfare departments’ allocation — Rs 379 crore for FY 2020-21 as compared to Rs 23 crore for FY 2019-20. 

Allocation for Shaadi Mubarak scheme rose to Rs 300 crore from Rs 289.99 crore. Dawat-e-Iftar and Christmas feast allocation doubled to Rs 66 crore for FY 2020-21. 

