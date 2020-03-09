Home States Telangana

Telangana government allocates additional Rs 4,162 crore for power sector in state Budget

In the 58 years of history of combined AP, the maximum power demand recorded was 13,162 MW, while in Telangana alone, the maximum demand reached was 13,168 MW.

Published: 09th March 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power sector was allotted Rs 10,146 crore in the Budget. In the previous budget, the State government allocated Rs 5,984 crore for power sector. The increase of Rs 4,162 crore is due to completion of massive lift irrigation projects.

The State government has decided to pay power bills of irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram and hundreds of smaller lift irrigation schemes. Thus, the subsidy portion was increased this year.Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in his budget speech that Telangana was number one state in the country in per capita power consumption, which is the main indicator of development.

The per capita electricity consumption in the State is 1,896 units while it was 1,181 units in the country. "This is a yardstick for measuring the magnificent progress achieved in power sector. Despite the huge demand for power, we are able to supply uninterrupted power to consumers without power cuts. This is the sign of success in the power sector," Harish said.

In the 58 years of history of combined AP, the maximum power demand recorded was 13,162 MW, while in Telangana alone, the maximum demand reached was 13,168 MW.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana power sector
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp