Telangana government allocates additional Rs 4,162 crore for power sector in state Budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power sector was allotted Rs 10,146 crore in the Budget. In the previous budget, the State government allocated Rs 5,984 crore for power sector. The increase of Rs 4,162 crore is due to completion of massive lift irrigation projects.

The State government has decided to pay power bills of irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram and hundreds of smaller lift irrigation schemes. Thus, the subsidy portion was increased this year.Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in his budget speech that Telangana was number one state in the country in per capita power consumption, which is the main indicator of development.

The per capita electricity consumption in the State is 1,896 units while it was 1,181 units in the country. "This is a yardstick for measuring the magnificent progress achieved in power sector. Despite the huge demand for power, we are able to supply uninterrupted power to consumers without power cuts. This is the sign of success in the power sector," Harish said.

In the 58 years of history of combined AP, the maximum power demand recorded was 13,162 MW, while in Telangana alone, the maximum demand reached was 13,168 MW.