Unlike earlier Budgets, Telangana government allocates only Rs 11,000 crore for irrigation sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government allocated Rs 11,054 crore for the irrigation sector in the State Budget for 2020-21. However, sources said that the State government will spend Rs 28,000 crore on the sector in 2020-21 fiscal year.

"We have decided to tie up with various agencies for the money," sources in the Irrigation Department said. It may be recalled that the State government had allocated Rs 25,000 crore in every Budget in the previous years for the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

As the construction of Kaleshwaram completed recently, the State government is now focusing on the Palamru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project and for this, it has already raised loans. Thus, the Budgetary allocation for irrigation projects has been reduced from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore now.

Meanwhile, the government also proposed to complete Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar in a short span of time to supply water to the lakes, tanks and reservoirs under them.