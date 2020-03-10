BJP to stage protests over people’s issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President K Laxman on Monday revealed the saffron party’s plan to stage agitations to highlight the problems of unemployment, university issues and employees Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Addressing the media here, Laxman questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not including the ‘nirudyoga bruthi’ (unemployment dole) in the Budget despite giving an assurance to that effect in the TRS party’s poll manifesto. While describing the Budget as a misleading one, he asked how the government introduced such a huge Budget despite having Rs 2.3 lakh crore debts.