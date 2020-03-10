Home States Telangana

It’s contest between Bandi Sanjay Kumar and K Laxman for Telangana BJP chief post

Sources said that if the party wants an experienced leader to be in-charge of the State unit, Laxman may get an extension.

Published: 10th March 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar (L) and Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Karimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar (L) and Telangana BJP chief K Laxman. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting speculation to rest, the BJP is all set to announce the name of its State unit president on Tuesday or Wednesday. According to highly placed sources, now it is a choice between incumbent K Laxman or Karimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The saffron party is likely to finalise the name during a luncheon meeting at Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy’s New Delhi residence, in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday.

The party high command is said to be looking into all the important aspects -- including the seniority, background, posts hold and party ideology -- to finalise the name. The sources, however, said that if the party wants an experienced leader to be in-charge of the State unit, Laxman may get an extension.

But if the preference is for a new face, the party will pick Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Likes of DK Aruna, who made a lateral entry into the party ahead of last Lok Sabha elections, is unlikely to be considered for the post as she is essentially from Congress stock and has no RSS background.

