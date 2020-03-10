Home States Telangana

Opposition misleading people on state Budget: Telangana ministers

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (File Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to digest the fact that the State government was able to present a people-friendly Budget for 2020-21, the leaders of Congress and BJP have been making wild allegations against the government, said a trio of TRS ministers on Monday.

During a joint press conference, the three ruling party ministers -- Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar -- said that the Budget reflects all-round development of all walks of people amidst economic downturn.

While stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has now become a new Jyothiba Phule for the State’s BCs by allocating lion share of funds to the BCs and the downtrodden, they stated that even the financial experts have welcomed the Budget, but the Opposition parties are trying to mislead the people.

Stating the Budget is a big boon for BCs, the Ministers said that a huge statue of Jyotiba Phule, a 19th century social reformer from Maharashtra, would soon be installed in Hyderabad. They also said that the Hyderabad city would witness tremendous development thanks to the huge allocation of funds made in the State Budget presented on Sunday.

