Post-Holi dip turns fatal for five minors in Telangana

Police said that as soon as the villagers informed the police about the incident, they rushed to the spot and shifted two rescued boys to a hospital.

Villagers look on as the bodies of the two boys who drowned at Kapulakanaparthy village in Warangal on Monday get fished out

Villagers look on as the bodies of the two boys who drowned at Kapulakanaparthy village in Warangal on Monday get fished out. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/KHAMMAM: Two boys drowned in a lake, while locals rescued two others, at Kapulakanaparthy village under Sangam Mandal in Warangal Rural district on Monday. The children had gone to the lake to bathe after playing Holi.

According to the police, D Ashwath, 12, and K Rakesh, 9, drowned in the river, while Raju Kumar, 11, and N Rakesh, 11, were rescued.At 12:30 pm, all four had gone to the lake after playing Holi.

Rakesh and Ashwanth, who did not know how to swim, ventured into deep waters and started to drown, while Rakesh and Raju were shouting for help. By the time the locals jumped in the lake, they could only save two boys.

Speaking to Express, Sangam Mandal sub-inspector N Suresh, said that as soon as the villagers informed the police about the incident, they rushed to the spot and shifted the two rescued boys to a hospital. The bodies of the two who had drowned were fished out with the help of locals and sent for autopsy to MGM Hospital in Warangal. The police have registered a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the CrPC.
 
Three drown in separate incidents

Three minors died in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Monday. All three drowned when they had gone for a dip in a nearby water body after celebrating Holi.

In Kothagudem district, Shiva, 12, of Punugula village in Paloncha mandal drowned in Kinnerasani stream. Eight-year old Rajaboina Shivashanker drowned in Karakavagu in Paloncha. At Gopalapuram of Tirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam, P Indu, 14, drowned in a tank on the outskirts of the village.

