Telangana-iPASS creates seven lakh new jobs in real estate sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The real estate sector in the State has employed a record 7,21,425 people after the introduction of the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certificate System (TS-iPASS).   

Since the enactment of TS-iPASS, the State has received 11,857 new investment proposals with an investment outlay of Rs 1.85 lakh crore. TS-iPASS has given rise to 13,08,056 employment opportunities, of which 50 per cent were for the real estate sector.  

According to the data released by the State, Rs 37,667.68 crore was invested in the real estate, industrial parks and IT buildings sectors through TS-iPASS.  In comparison, the TS-iPASS attracted Rs 61,74.41 crore investment in thermal power plants but the sector employed only 12,760 people.

9,000 industrial units commence operations

Of the total proposals received, 9,020 industrial units have commenced operations with an investment outlay of Rs 85,125.83 crore and creating 6.23 lakh employment opportunities. As many as 764 industrial units are in advanced stage and 645 units were in initial stage.

Rs 61,74.41 crore: Investment in thermal power plants through TS-iPASS, attaracting jobs for 12,760 people

