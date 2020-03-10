Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar sees scope for bamboo cultivation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After visiting bamboo plantations in Kudal Taluka of Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra on Monday, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that there is a lot of scope for bamboo cultivation in the State. During his visit, he interacted with several bamboo farmers.

He also visited bamboo industries in Konkan area, including Konkan Bamboo and Cane Development Centre (KONBAC). Vinod Kumar said that bamboo cultivation could be taken up in Singareni areas so that pollution could be reduced in coal belt area.

During his tour of Maharashtra, Vinod Kumar was accompanied by TRS party’s Malkajgiri Parliament constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and State Horticulture Commissioner L Venkataram Reddy.