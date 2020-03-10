Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar may be developed as next IT hubs in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State is concentrating to develop Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar into new information technology (IT) hubs in the State after Hyderabad, revealed the recently-released Socio Economic Outlook 2020 for the State.

Presently, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has built an IT Incubation Centre in Waranagal has been constructed on a two-acre land and built up area of 15,000 sq ft. This centre will allow IT companies to operate. "This IT incubation centre will provide direct and indirect IT employment to 1000 educated youngsters of Warangal?" the report said.

As of now companies that have established operations include Cyient, Ventois and Kakatiya solutions, the report added. In Karimnagar, the 50,000 sq ft area for an IT incubation centre has been identified and would be operational by March 2020, the report which was released on Sunday said. Meanwhile in Karimnagar, an IT centre is being constructed by TSIIC in an area of 51,600 sq ft, and was set to be operational by February 2020.