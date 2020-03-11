Firebrand Karimnagar MP Sanjay Kumar appointed Telangana BJP president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been appointed the new president of the BJP Telangana state unit.

He replaces Dr K Lakshman who held the post since 2016.

The announcement was made by party president JP Nadda at Delhi on Wednesday.

According to sources, Sanjay Kumar was chosen to lead the party in the state by the BJP top leadership at a meeting earlier in the day due to his appeal among the youth.

Sanjay Kumar shot into limelight in the Parliament elections in 2019 when he defeated TRS heavyweight and incumbent MP B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar by a margin over 89,500 votes. His election came as a surprise because he was considered an underdog.

By choosing Sanjay Kumar, the BJP high command has given priority to the party's ideology and RSS background in selecting the leader for the party in Telangana. His incendiary speeches ahead of municipal elections in the state recently, targeting the TRS and MIM, were welcomed by the BJP ranks but became controversial with his detractors finding fault with him.

The 48-year-old completed his secondary schooling at Saraswathi Shishumandir in Karimnagar in 1986 and has been active in the RSS since he was 12.

He obtained his master's degree in Public Administration in 2014 from Madurai Kamaraj University

in Tamil Nadu. He was involved with the ABVP and RSS student wing activities and eventually became town president and a state executive member of the organization.

He was also involved in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJPs youth wing and occupied leadership positions in this organization, becoming town secretary, town president, national secretary of Kerala and in charge of Tamil Nadu in 1996.

He was with veteran BJP leader LK Advani when he took out his Suraj Rath Yatra, taking the responsibility of ensuring that the rath yatra goes on without any hitch.

He was elected as a corporator for the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in 2005 and served in this role until his resignation in 2019 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha. He was fielded by the BJP in 2014 and 2018 as its candidate for the state assembly elections in Karimnagar but lost the battle both times.