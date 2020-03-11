Mercury rises to 350C across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Hyderabad has been cooler since the last two-three days owing to cloud cover and pre-monsoon showers, the pleasant scenario may not last long.

“We are anticipating light rain in Hyderabad until Thursday (March 12). Thereafter, the temperatures will rise to close to 35 degree Celsius here,” IMD meteorologist Raja Rao says.

On Tuesday, Asifnagar area of the city recorded a summer-like temperature of 36.3 degree Celsius. Among the districts, Nirmal recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius followed by Kamareddy at 38.0 degree Celsius.

On the same day, 20 of 33 districts in Telangana registered temperatures above 35 degree Celsius.