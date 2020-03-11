Miryalaguda murder case hearing on March 23

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda special court has postponed the hearing of Pranay murder case to March 23.

On Tuesday, the police had produced accused Subhash Sharma and Azgar Ali before the court. The other accused, who are on bail, namely Mahmadh Bhari, Kareem, Shiva and MA Nizam, were also summoned by the court.

However, another one of the accused, Sravan, who was also summoned by the court, refused to show up claiming he was at Maruthi Rao’s funeral. In this regard, the defence advocate filed a death petition on behalf of Maruthi Rao and a leave petition on behalf of Sravan.