Neighbour arrested for rape of 7-year-old in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a gruesome incident, a seven-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a 22-year-old at Apparajpally village in Gudur Mandal on Tuesday. The man, identified as Puppala Sandeep, was arrested by the Gudur police on the same day. According to information, the girl is a Class II student of a local government school and lives with her grandmother. The girl’s parents work as daily wage labourers in Hyderabad.

Police said that the ghastly incident took place while the girl was playing outside her house on Tuesday. The man, a neighbour of the victim, used to visit their house frequently and was close with the family.

On Tuesday, he noticed the girl playing alone outside her house and took the child to an isolated area in the village and raped her. He also threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the incident. After that, Sandeep took her back to her house. Noticing something was up, her grandmother asked her if everything was alright. The child told her about the incident.

Upon learning about the incident, her parents filed a complaint with the Gudur police. They also caught the man and handed him over to the police, the cops said.