Telangana COVID-19 patient tests negative post-treatment

HYDERABAD: The State’s first and only Coronavirus affected patient has tested negative after initial testing after the symptomatic treatment was administered. The person is being tested again as per protocol and will be kept in the isolation ward for at least another four to five days.

The patient has to be tested at least twice post the treatment. If the test results are negative both times, he can be discharged.

The 24-year-old software engineer had tested positive on March 2 after returning from Dubai. Officials traced his infection to his Hong Kong-based colleagues that he worked with in Dubai. After he was tested positive, 88 of his close contacts, including the passenger on the bus that he travelled in, were tracked, isolated and tested. All 88 people have tested negative for the virus.